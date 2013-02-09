(Recasts)
LOS ANGELES Feb 8 The federal government has
prohibited a bus company from operating in the United States
after one of its coaches crashed last weekend on a California
mountain road, killing eight people, a federal agency said on
Friday.
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, a unit of
the U.S. Department of Transportation, called the company,
Scapadas Magicas LLC, an imminent hazard. The driver of the bus
told investigators his brakes had failed.
Scapadas Magicas, which has offices in Tijuana, Mexico, and
across the border in National City, California, has been cited
multiple times for brake problems, according to the formal order
against the tour bus company.
On Sunday, one of the tour company's buses was returning to
Mexico from a ski outing at California's Big Bear Lake resort.
It struck a car from behind on a mountain road and careened
out of control, rolling over and slamming into a pickup truck
and throwing several passengers from the bus, California Highway
Patrol Sergeant Billy Rangel said after the crash.
Seven bus passengers were killed, and an eighth person, the
driver of the pickup truck, died on Wednesday in a hospital.
More than 40 others were injured.
A representative for Scapadas Magicas could not be reached
for comment late on Friday.
After the crash, federal officials stopped the company's
other two buses that operated on U.S. roads from making those
trips, FMCSA Administrator Anne Ferro said in a statement.
"Today, we've officially blocked the company from conducting
future operations in the United States," she said.
