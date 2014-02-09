Feb 9 At least four people were killed and two
injured on Sunday in a crash caused by a motorist who drove the
wrong way on a highway east of Los Angeles, according to the
California Highway Patrol.
Three vehicles were involved in the pre-dawn crash on the 60
Freeway in Diamond Bar, California, state highway patrol officer
Jennifer Cassidy said.
KABC.com, a television station website in Los Angeles,
reported six people were killed in the collision.
The local ABC affiliate also reported a Chevrolet Camaro was
headed eastbound in westbound lanes before it struck a red Ford
Explorer and then a Ford Freestyle.
Online state patrol logs show a vehicle was reportedly
traveling at 100 mph (160 kph) on the wrong side of the highway
before the collision occurred.
Investigators told the television station that evidence of
alcohol consumption was found at the scene.
The wrong-way female driver is in critical condition and
another driver suffered minor injuries, Cassidy said.
Diamond Bar is 30 miles (48 km) east of Los Angeles.
(Reporting By Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Scott Malone and
Meredith Mazzilli)