(Adds arrest of California driver; confirms details)
By Brendan O'Brien
Feb 9 Eleven people died early Sunday in two
highway collisions, one in Florida and one in California, caused
by drivers going the wrong way, authorities said.
Five people died in the Florida collision and six were
killed in California.
A Ford Expedition SUV traveling south on northbound
Interstate 275 in Tampa, Florida, collided head-on with a
Hyundai Sonata just after 2 a.m., killing the SUV driver and all
four people in the other car, according to a Florida Highway
Patrol news release.
The SUV became engulfed in flames, the patrol report said.
The other vehicle was also damaged by fire. The driver and all
three passengers in the car were members of the Sigma Beta Rho
fraternity at the University of South Florida in Tampa, the
patrol said.
The identity of SUV driver has not been confirmed due to
extensive damage to the vehicle, the patrol said. It is unclear
if alcohol was involved in the crash, the patrol said.
In California, six people were killed in a pre-dawn crash
when a motorist was traveling the wrong way on a highway east of
Los Angeles, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Three vehicles were involved in the crash on the 60 Freeway
in Diamond Bar, California, according to a state patrol news
release.
A Chevrolet Camaro was headed eastbound in a westbound lane
of 60 east of Diamond Bar Boulevard when it struck a Ford
Explorer, which was then hit by a Ford Freestyle, the patrol
said.
The driver of the Camaro, a 21-year-old woman, suffered
major injuries and two of her passengers died, as did four
people from the other two vehicles, the patrol said. The driver
was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the
influence of alcohol causing great bodily injury and death and
for manslaughter, the patrol said.
Online state patrol logs show a vehicle was reportedly
traveling at 100 mph (160 kph) on the wrong side of the highway
before the collision occurred.
Diamond Bar is 30 miles (48 km) east of Los Angeles.
(Additional reporting by Kevin Murphy; Editing by Edith Honan
and Eric Walsh)