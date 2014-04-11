BRIEF-Nippon Shinyaku Co's sales likely rose 20 pct to nearly 100 bln yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
* Nippon Shinyaku Co Ltd appears to have generated around 15.5 billion yen in group operating profit in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
(Refiles to add dropped word "in" in headline)
LOS ANGELES, April 10 Multiple fatalities were reported on Thursday when a FedEx truck collided with a tour bus in Northern California, sparking a fire, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
A spokeswoman for FedEx Corp, Bonnie Kourvelas, said the company was aware of reports that one of its trucks had collided with a tour bus.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the tragic accident on I-5 in California," she said.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb and Eric Johnson; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Nippon Shinyaku Co Ltd appears to have generated around 15.5 billion yen in group operating profit in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
TORONTO, April 21 Shares in Home Capital Group , Canada's biggest non-bank mortgage lender, rebounded on Friday as the company said it would defend itself against allegations by regulators that it withheld information about fraud by mortgage brokers.