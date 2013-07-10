July 10 An Asiana pilot initially told flight attendants not to evacuate a Boeing 777 that had crashed onto a San Francisco airport runway, National Transportation Safety Board chairwoman Deborah Hersman said Wednesday.

Passengers were told to stay in their seats, Hersman said. The evacuation began 90 seconds after the plane came to a halt, when a flight attendant saw fire outside the window. The first emergency crews arrived 30 seconds later.