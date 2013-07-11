By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, July 10 Passengers aboard the
Asiana Airlines plane that crashed in San Francisco were
initially told not to evacuate the aircraft after it skidded to
a halt on the runway, a federal safety official said on
Wednesday.
But a flight attendant saw fire outside the plane, and the
call to exit was made, 90 seconds after the crash, said National
Transportation Safety Board Chairwoman Deborah Hersman at a San
Francisco press conference. The first emergency response
vehicles arrived 30 seconds later.
The Saturday crash of the Boeing 777 killed two and
injured more than 180.
In her fourth media briefing on the accident, Hersman said
three flight attendants and their seats were ejected from the
plane after it hit a seawall in front of the runway and lost its
tail section.
Two other flight attendants were temporarily pinned inside
the cabin when two different evacuation chutes deployed inside
the aircraft.
Hersman noted that an immediate evacuation is not always the
standard procedure or the correct decision for pilots to make.
"The pilots indicated that they were working with aircraft
control," she said. "We don't know what the pilots were thinking
but I can tell you that in previous accidents there have been
crews that don't evacuate. They wait for other crews to come,"
she said.
Safety rules require that it be possible to evacuate all
passengers from a plane in 90 seconds.
According to interviews with six of the 12 flight attendants
on board, there was at first no fire inside the plane, Hersman
said. But as the evacuation proceeded fire began to break out in
the interior and was fought by flight attendants with fire
extinguishers even as emergency personnel began to arrive.
Six flight attendants remain hospitalized and have not yet
been interviewed.
Asiana Airlines briefly introduced the other six
flight attendants at a separate press event. The attendants have
been praised as heroes who pushed for the evacuation and helped
passengers out of the smoking plane.
"The primary goal for us was to have passengers evacuate
swiftly. That is the only thing I was thinking," flight
attendant Lee Yoon-hye, 40, said.
"There was no moment of hesitation about what to do. Because
we have done so many training on emergency every year, it was
instantly clear about what to do. It was really instant reaction
without thinking," said the 18-year Asiana veteran.
Lee, who worked on South Korea's Air Force One in 2000-2003
for then-President Kim Dae-jung, later discovered she had broken
her tailbone.
The attendants were hailed as heroes in South Korea, with
one newspaper saying they had rescued the country's national
image.
Hersman said one of the pilots reported being blinded by a
flash of light when the plane was 500 feet (152 meters) off the
ground as it approached the airport. She offered no theory as to
what might have caused such a flash.
Hersman said further analysis of the plane's auto-pilot
system and automated throttle control were necessary to
understand what the pilots did in the final moments of the
flight.
The pilot in charge of the plane told the NTSB that he was
relying on the throttle control to keep the plane at its proper
speed and failed to recognize that the aircraft had slowed
dramatically as it approached the runway, Hersman had said on
Tuesday. The slow speed was a key cause of the crash.
Hersman again stressed that even if an electronic control
system had malfunctioned, the pilots should still have been able
to land the plane safely.
"There are two pilots in the cockpit for a reason," she
said, and they are responsible for monitoring all aspects of
flight, including critical variables like air speed.
The role of increasingly sophisticated electronic control
systems on passenger jets - and whether they may be breeding
complacency among pilots - was already the subject of fierce
debate in the aviation community, and the issue is likely to
gain new urgency in the wake of the Asiana crash.