May 19 At least 50 people, many of them
children, were injured on Saturday when six school buses on
their way to a Georgia amusement park were involved in a
chain-reaction crash, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.
The Burke County school system buses were headed to the
park when traffic slowed near a construction zone on Interstate
20 in Newton County, and one bus hit the back of another, the
newspaper said.
That set off a chain-reaction crash involving the six buses
and a car. One bus driver, 44-year-old Angela Anthony, was cut
from the wreckage and airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital in
Atlanta for treatment.
About 50 people were examined at area hospitals after
complaining of injuries, and two had visible injuries but no
children were seriously hurt, the newspaper said.
