* Glide Path calculates descent path for pilots
* Designed for bad weather - sunny when plane crashed
* System not essential, but investigators will check
By Peter Henderson and Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, July 6 A navigation system that
helps pilots make safe descents was turned off at San Francisco
airport on Saturday when a South Korean airliner crashed and
burned after undershooting the runway, officials said.
The system, called Glide Path, is meant to help planes land
in bad weather. It was clear and sunny, with light winds, when
Asiana Flight 214 from Seoul, South Korea crashed just before
noon, killing two passengers and injuring more than 100.
Aircraft safety experts said Glide Path was far from
essential for routine landings, and it was not unusual for
airports to take such landing systems off line for maintenance
or other reasons.
But pilots have grown to rely on the decades-old technology,
which is designed specifically to prevent runway misses, so
investigators are likely to look closely at the issue.
"The pilots would have had to rely solely on visual cues to
fly the proper glide path to the runway, and not have had
available to them the electronic information that they typically
have even in good weather at most major airports," said Captain
Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, the former US Airways pilot who
gained fame with a successful crash landing on the Hudson River
in 2009.
"What that means is that then the automatic warnings that
would occur in the cockpit when you deviate below the desired
electronic path wouldn't have been available either. So we don't
know yet if that's a factor in this particular situation, but
that's certainly something they'll be looking at," he told the
local CBS News affiliate.
Glide Path is a computerized system based at an airport that
calculates a plane's path of descent and sends it to pilots in
real time.
San Francisco International has turned off the system for
nearly the entire summer on the runway where the Asiana flight
crashed, according to a notice from the airport on the Federal
Aviation Administration's Web site. It showed the system out of
service June 1-August 22 on runway 28 Left.
Kevin Hiatt, chief executive of the Flight Safety Foundation
and a former Delta pilot, said it was common for airports to
take instrument landing systems offline for maintenance on clear
days. Pilots use several other instruments and visual cues to
land in clear conditions, Hiatt said.
"All of those are more than adequate to fly an aircraft down
for a successful landing on the runway," he said.
Sullenberger said the San Francisco runway safety area had
been increased to avoid short landings.
Airport spokesman Doug Yakel told reporters there had been
construction on the runway recently, but not on Saturday.
"Given that we had clear visibility today, we were operating
under what's called visual flight rules," when good weather
allows a pilot to see well to operate the plane, he added. He
did not take further questions on the instrument landing
technology.
Former Inspector General of the U.S. Department of
Transportation Mary Schiavo said pilots had become increasingly
dependent on instruments for flying. But she added that modern
planes had plenty of systems for landing safely, down to a pilot
watching the lights on the runway.