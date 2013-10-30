Oct 30 Billionaire candy heiress Jacqueline
Badger Mars faces trial on a charge of reckless driving in an
accident that killed an elderly woman, authorities said on
Wednesday.
Mars, 74, was driving a Porsche SUV on Oct. 4 when it
crossed into an oncoming lane of traffic and struck a minivan in
Aldie, Virginia, according to the Loudoun County sheriff.
A passenger in the backseat of the minivan, Irene Ellisor,
86, died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt, police
said.
The driver of the minivan, who was pregnant, was taken to
hospital in critical condition and lost the baby she was
carrying. The other four minivan passengers were briefly
hospitalized.
The people in the minivan were visiting from Texas and in
Virginia for a wedding.
Mars was treated and released at a local hospital.
The Loudoun County, Virginia Commonwealth Attorney's office
said on Wednesday that Mars is scheduled for trial on Dec. 5 in
Leesburg, Virginia.
The charge of misdemeanor reckless driving involving a fatal
accident carries the possibility of a one-year jail sentence,
the Commonwealth Attorney's office said.
Mars is a one-third owner of the McLean, Virginia-based
candy company Mars Inc. and the granddaughter of its founder.
Forbes magazine listed her last month as the 15th richest
American with a wealth of $20.5 billion.
A spokesman for Mars issued a statement saying: "As court
proceedings begin, Jacquie's thoughts and prayers remain with
those who have suffered injury and loss. She regrets this tragic
accident."
The world's second-largest candy manufacturer, Mars makes
such well-known products as M&M candies and Snickers and Milky
Way candy bars.
Mars served as food product group president of the company
until her retirement in 2001. She remains on the board of
directors.
Her philanthropy work earned her the 2012 Foundation for the
National Archives' Heritage Award. She also serves on the board
of directors of the National Sporting Library and Fine Art
Museum.
