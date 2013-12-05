(Adds background, Mars statement, byline)
By Lacey Johnson
WASHINGTON Dec 5 Billionaire candy heiress
Jacqueline Badger Mars, who owns a third of the Mars Inc candy
company, pleaded guilty on Thursday to misdemeanor reckless
driving charges stemming from a fatal accident in Virginia.
Loudoun County General District Court Judge Deborah Welsh
ordered Mars, 74, to pay a $2,500 fine and suspended her license
for six months, according to online court records.
Mars was driving a Porsche SUV on Oct. 4 when it crossed
into oncoming traffic and collided with a minivan in Aldie,
Virginia, according to the Sheriff's Office in Loudoun County,
on the outskirts of Washington.
A minivan passenger, Irene Ellisor, 86, died at the scene.
She was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.
Ashley Blakeslee, driver of the minivan, was eight months
pregnant and lost the baby she was carrying. Four other women in
the vehicle were briefly hospitalized.
Mars was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the
time of the crash and told a witness at the scene that she had
fallen asleep while driving, according to evidence supplied by
prosecutors.
"I know I can't go back in time. I can't change what
happened," Mars read from a statement during the court hearing
provided by her spokesman Kent Jarrell.
"But it's important for this court and the families to know
that I will always live with the grief and the loss caused by
this tragedy," the statement went on to say.
Mars told the court that she traveled to Texas this week to
visit Blakeslee to express her regrets. The group in the minivan
was visiting from Texas to attend the wedding of Blakeslee's
brother.
Mars had faced a possible sentence of a year in jail. But
Blakeslee's father, Arnold Acker, submitted a statement to the
court saying he had forgiven Mars and "did not believe that
incarceration for Ms Mars would result in any added benefit."
In September, Forbes magazine listed Mars as the
15th-richest American with wealth of $20.5 billion. The world's
second-largest candy manufacturer, the Mars company makes
products such as M&M candies and Snickers and Milky Way candy
bars.
Mars served as food product group president of the McLean,
Virginia, company until her retirement in 2001. She remains on
the board of directors.
Her philanthropy work earned her the 2012 Foundation for the
National Archives' Heritage Award. She also serves on the board
of directors of the National Sporting Library and Fine Art
Museum.
