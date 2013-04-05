April 5 A school bus carrying about 25 children
to an Illinois elementary school overturned in a collision,
killing at least one person in another vehicle involved in the
crash, a Lake County Sheriff's spokeswoman said on Friday.
Sergeant Sara Balmes said she did not know the extent of the
injuries of all the people involved in the collision in
Wadsworth, Illinois, but confirmed that the person killed was
not a child on the bus.
The crash happened as the bus was taking students to the
Newport Elementary School in Wadsworth, which is about 45 miles
north of Chicago near the Illinois-Wisconsin border, Balmes
said.
A helicopter video on the WGN-TV website showed a school bus
resting on its side near an intersection, partly on the road and
partly on the shoulder. An SUV with heavy front-end damage was
next to the bus and a Jeep with extensive damage was nearby.
