April 5 A school bus carrying about 25 children to an Illinois elementary school overturned in a collision, killing at least one person in another vehicle involved in the crash, a Lake County Sheriff's spokeswoman said on Friday.

Sergeant Sara Balmes said she did not know the extent of the injuries of all the people involved in the collision in Wadsworth, Illinois, but confirmed that the person killed was not a child on the bus.

The crash happened as the bus was taking students to the Newport Elementary School in Wadsworth, which is about 45 miles north of Chicago near the Illinois-Wisconsin border, Balmes said.

A helicopter video on the WGN-TV website showed a school bus resting on its side near an intersection, partly on the road and partly on the shoulder. An SUV with heavy front-end damage was next to the bus and a Jeep with extensive damage was nearby. (Reporting by David Bailey; Editing by Tom Brown and Phil Berlowitz)