April 5 A school bus taking children to an
elementary school in northeastern Illinois overturned in a crash
at an intersection on Friday, killing an adult and injuring
three dozen people, most of them young students, authorities
said.
The bus was headed to Newport Elementary School in Wadsworth
when witnesses say it ran a red light and hit a Jeep Wrangler,
Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran said.
"The bus windows all crashed out. It's a bad scene," Curran
told a news conference.
Wadsworth is about 45 miles north of Chicago near the
Illinois-Wisconsin border in Lake County.
Twelve students were taken by ambulance to area hospitals
and 23 others considered to be in at least good condition were
taken on another bus to a hospital, John Kavanaugh, deputy chief
of the Gurnee Fire Department, told reporters.
Two people from an SUV also involved in the crash were taken
to a hospital, said Kavanaugh.
A helicopter video on the WGN-TV website showed the school
bus resting on its side near an intersection, partly on the road
and partly on the shoulder. An SUV with heavy front-end damage
was next to the bus and the Jeep, extensively damaged, was
nearby.
The bus did not have seat belts but high seat backs provided
some protection for the students, officials said.
(Reporting by David Bailey; Editing by Tom Brown, Gary Hill)