WASHINGTON, April 6 Two crew members from a Navy F-18 fighter that crashed in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Friday were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, a fire department spokesman said.

Battalion Chief Tim Riley told CNN that the F-18 had crashed into an apartment complex but no injuries had been reported on the ground so far.

"We have not had any reported missing people," he said.

