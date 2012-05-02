DENVER May 2 An 18-year-old Colorado woman who
survived a fiery crash in her sport utility vehicle told
authorities she lost control and struck a tree after being
distracted by fluttering moths, police said on Wednesday.
The woman, who was not identified by authorities, was
driving her GMC Denali in Colorado Springs on Tuesday when she
veered off the road and crashed, according to a police blotter
entry.
As gasoline poured from a ruptured fuel line, passing
motorists pulled her out of the driver's side window before the
car burst into flames. The woman suffered only minor injuries
and told investigators that she had been distracted by miller
moths flying around inside the SUV, police said.
"Drugs or alcohol were not determined to be factors in the
accident," a police spokesman said. There was no immediate word
on how many moths were in the vehicle.
Miller moths, the adult stage of army cutworms, take flight
by the millions each spring when they emerge from the alfalfa
and wheat fields of western Kansas, eastern Colorado and other
plains states.
The gray or light-brown moths, which have a wingspan of 1.5
to 2 inches (3.8 to 5 cm), pass through Colorado's urban
corridor as they migrate west to feed on the nectar of
wildflowers in the Rocky Mountains during the summer months.
Those moths that survive predators, including birds, bats
and bears, return to the plains in the fall.
(Reporting by Keith Coffman; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Eric
Walsh)