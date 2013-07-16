(Removes inaccurate reference to anchorwoman taking leave of
By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, July 15 Asiana Airlines
said Monday it will sue a TV station that
incorrectly reported racially offensive names of four pilots
onboard the flight that crash-landed in early July at San
Francisco International Airport.
An anchorwoman at KTVU, a Fox affiliate based in Oakland,
California, fell victim on Friday to an apparent prank and
reported four bogus pilot names, including "Sum Ting Wong" and
"Wi Tu Low," during the noon newscast. Within hours, the
broadcast footage had gone viral on the Internet, drawing
widespread criticism and ridicule.
"We decided to sue KTVU because Asiana Airlines thinks their
news defames our pilots and our company's reputation," Kiwon
Suh, an Asiana spokesman, said Monday.
During an extended on-air apology late Friday, KTVU said it
failed to "read the names out loud, phonetically sounding them
out." But in a bizarre twist, the station also blamed the
National Transportation Safety Board, which had confirmed the
names for the station prior to the broadcast.
The NTSB apologized late Friday and acknowledged that a
summer intern who was answering phones as a volunteer at the
agency confirmed the fake names "in good faith" for KTVU. So
far, neither KTVU nor the NTSB have explained where the names
originated.
On Monday, Suh, the Asiana spokesman, played down earlier
reports that the company threatened legal action against the
federal agency as well. "We will never sue the NTSB," Suh said.
KTVU, which is owned by the media conglomerate Cox, and the
NTSB did not respond to requests for comment on Monday.
The gaffe came five days after Asiana disclosed the names of
the pilot and co-pilot on Flight 214 as Lee Kang-kook and Lee
Jeong-min, respectively.
The crash of the Boeing 777 plane resulted in the deaths of
three teenage girls in a group of students from eastern China
who were visiting the United States for a summer camp. Over 180
passengers and crew members were injured.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)