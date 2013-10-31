Oct 30 A fatal plane crash at Nashville
International Airport earlier this week may have gone unnoticed
for hours, the Nashville Tennessean newspaper reported on
Wednesday.
A single-engine Cessna crashed at the airport some time
after 2 a.m. on Tuesday, killing the pilot, but the wreckage was
not discovered until about 8:45 a.m., said Jay Neylon, an
investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board,
during a press conference aired on NewsChannel5.com.
The exact timing of the crash is unknown, Neylon said.
"We're still examining the air traffic control tapes and
radar to determine if there was any communications between the
aircraft and the control tower," Neylon said during the news
conference.
Neylon said a runway sweep was performed at about 2 a.m. on
Tuesday, and nothing out of the ordinary was found. Then, at
8:45 a.m., the crew on another aircraft reported that they had
seen debris on the runway.
The Canadian pilot, Michael Callan, 45 of Windsor, Ontario,
was killed in the crash, the Tennessean reported.
Airport and Federal Aviation Administration officials
declined to answer questions about the crash, the newspaper
said.
(Reporting By Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Sharon Bernstein and
Sandra Maler)