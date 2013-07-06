SEOUL, July 7 The Asiana Airlines plane that crash landed at San Francisco airport on Saturday was carrying 141 Chinese, 77 South Koreans and 61 U.S. citizens, an official at the airline's head office in Seoul said.

The official could not immediately confirm the nationalities of the remaining passengers. There were 291 passengers and 16 crew members on board the flight that departed from Seoul. (Reporting by Jumin-Park and Jack Kim; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)