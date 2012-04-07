WASHINGTON, April 7 All residents of an
apartment complex for the elderly in Virginia that was destroyed
when a U.S. Navy fighter jet crashed into it on Friday, have
been accounted for, with only one resident still hospitalized
with minor injuries, a rescue crew chief said on Saturday.
The person not yet discharged is in good condition though
believed to have broken bones, Virginia Beach Fire and Rescue
Battalion Chief Tim Riley.
"Everyone has been accounted for" at the Mayfair Mews
complex in Virginia Beach, Riley told Reuters. "We are not
actively looking for anyone."
The U.S. Navy F/A-18 jet fighter suffered what a Pentagon
official described as "a catastrophic mechanical malfunction"
during a training flight before it crashed shortly after
take-off, sending fireballs into the sky, damaging six buildings
and injuring seven people, including both crew members.
Both crew members ejected and one was found still strapped
into his ejection seat.
Thick black clouds of smoke billowed into the air as fire
reduced the apartment buildings to a blackened shell. The
Mayfair Mews complex was less than two miles (3 .2 km) fr om Naval
Air Station Oceana, where the F-18D was based.
Crews had searched into the night for any injured residents
in five of the buildings, several of which have collapsed.
Riley said officials are now attending to the needs of the
up to 63 residents whose apartment units were destroyed,
including finding long-term housing for them.
(Reporting by Philip Barbara; Editing by Sandra Maler)