* Sixty residents need new homes
* Both aviators discharged from hospital
* Navy thanks civilians for pulling crew from wreckage
WASHINGTON, April 7 All residents of an
apartment complex for the elderly in Virginia that was destroyed
when a U.S. Navy fighter jet crashed into it on Friday have been
accounted for, and everyone injured have been discharged from a
hospital, rescue officials said on Saturday.
Many residents are now seeking somewhere to live after
spending last night in a Red Cross shelter, officials said.
"Everyone has been accounted for" at the Mayfair Mews
complex in Virginia Beach, the city's fire Chief Tim Riley told
Reuters, after crews had searched into the night for three
missing residents since the crash. "We are not actively looking
for anyone."
The crash injured seven people in all, including both crew
members, and damaged six buildings. A navy official said on
Saturday afternoon that an aviator who had spent the night in
the hospital has now been discharged.
Officials who scoured the blackened shells for bodies and
civilians who witnessed the incident said they were amazed no
one was killed or seriously injured in the fiery crash.
"We're considered very fortunate for this event," Riley
said.
Admiral John Harvey of U.S. Navy thanked fire and police
officials for the "amazing miracle ... where no one died as we
know it" during a news conference.
He also thanked the city's citizens, who he said pulled the
navy's aircrew to safety, dragged fire hoses into place and
helped evacuate residents from the apartment complex.
"It was a pretty amazing display in Virginia Beach of what
citizenship really means," Harvey said.
Rescue crews, though, have not yet issued an "all-clear" and
continue combing through layers of debris to make sure no
passers-by or others lie beneath the rubble. As of Saturday
morning there have been no reports of missing people, Riley
said.
CLEAN-UP CONTINUING
"We have a high level of certainty, 95 or 96 certain that no
one is there. But we can't be 100 percent certain" until the
clean-up is finished, he said.
The U.S. Navy F/A-18 jet fighter suffered what a Pentagon
official described as "a catastrophic mechanical malfunction"
during a training flight before it crashed shortly after
take-off. Both crew members ejected and one was found still
strapped into his ejection seat.
Thick black clouds of smoke billowed into the air as fire
reduced the apartment buildings to a blackened shell. The
Mayfair Mews complex was less than two miles (3.2 km) from Naval
Air Station Oceana, where the F-18 was based.
Navy officials said a thorough investigation into the crash
could take several weeks. They have not yet listened to the
flight recorders onboard the plane, they said.
Riley said officials are now attending to the needs of the
60 or so residents whose apartment units were destroyed,
including finding long-term housing for them.
The homeless residents will meet later on Saturday with
officials from the Red Cross and the Navy to discuss options for
housing.
The Red Cross will continue to provide shelter to anyone who
needs it through the weekend, said Mary Hancock, spokeswoman for
the city.
