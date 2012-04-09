WASHINGTON, April 9 The U.S. Navy began
providing initial emergency relief checks on Monday to people
made homeless when an F/A-18 fighter jet crashed and destroyed
much of an apartment complex last week in Virginia Beach,
Virginia.
Five residents were injured and six buildings damaged when
the F/A-18D from nearby Naval Air Station Oceana crashed into
the Mayfair Mews complex just after noon on Friday, setting
several buildings ablaze and partially destroying the others.
The two aviators ejected safely from the plane but also
suffered injuries.
Virginia Beach fire officials had said Saturday that around
60 residents of the complex may be left homeless by the crash.
Navy officials met with residents on Sunday to begin an
emergency compensation process to help with housing, meals and
clothing. Initial payments begin at $2,300 for an individual
resident and more for family members, the Navy said in a
statement.
"We are committed to doing the right thing to address the
needs of these families, who through no fault of their own have
endured an incredible hardship," said Rear Admiral Tim
Alexander, commander of the Navy's Mid-Atlantic region.
The Navy said it has established a call center to assist
residents who provide documentation that they were affected by
the crash, and has legal representatives at the Mayfair Mews on
Monday to help residents fill out claims forms and to answer
questions about compensation.
Navy Captain Mark Weisgerber, a spokesman at the Pentagon,
said the F/A-18D "suffered a catastrophic mechanical
malfunction" during a training flight. Its cause is still under
investigation, the Navy said.
(Reporting By David Alexander; Editing by Philip Barbara)