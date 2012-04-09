(Adds details of investigation, crew released)
WASHINGTON, April 9 The Navy began distributing
emergency relief checks on Monday to people left homeless after
a fighter jet crashed and destroyed much of an apartment complex
last week in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Five residents were injured and six buildings damaged when
the F/A-18D from nearby Naval Air Station Oceana slammed into
the Mayfair Mews complex just after noon (1600 GMT) on Friday,
setting several buildings ablaze and partially destroying the
others.
The two aviators ejected safely from the plane with minor
injuries.
Virginia Beach fire officials said on Saturday that some 60
residents of the complex may have been left homeless by the
crash.
Navy officials met with residents on Sunday to start the
process of helping with housing, meals and clothing. Initial
payments begin at $2,300 for an individual resident and more for
family members, the Navy said in a statement.
"We are committed to doing the right thing to address the
needs of these families, who through no fault of their own have
endured an incredible hardship," said Rear Admiral Tim
Alexander, commander of the Navy's Mid-Atlantic region.
The Navy said it has set up a call center to assist
residents who provide documentation that they were affected by
the crash. It had legal representatives at the Mayfair Mews on
Monday to help residents fill out claims forms and to answer
questions about compensation.
Navy Captain Mark Weisgerber, a spokesman at the Pentagon,
said the jet "suffered a catastrophic mechanical malfunction"
during a training flight.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
A separate Navy statement said that investigators were
examining the crash site and would study the aircraft's incident
recorder. Parts of the plane's fuselage and wings were to be
removed on Monday, but the engines will be left at the scene at
least during the initial investigation this week.
The aviators have been released from the hospital, the
statement said.
(Reporting By David Alexander; additional reporting by Missy
Ryan; Editing by Xavier Briand)