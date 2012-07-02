By Ian Simpson
| WASHINGTON, July 2
rare two-engine mechanical failure for the April crash of an
F/A-18D fighter into a Virginia apartment complex that caused
minor injuries.
An investigation of the crash, on April 6 in Virginia Beach
just over a minute into a training flight, showed that the right
engine compressor stalled and the left afterburner blew out,
said Rear Admiral Ted Branch, the Atlantic naval air commander.
The root cause of the crash remains under investigation but
may never be known since many parts were destroyed in the crash
and a subsequent fire. A leaking fuel cap is a possible culprit,
he said.
"Let me stress again, this type of concurrent dual-engine
malfunction is extraordinarily unusual," Branch told a news
conference carried online.
"We are very confident we can continue to operate the F-18
and fly it safely and effectively, not only here in Virginia
Beach but around the world."
Five residents of Virginia Beach were injured and six
buildings damaged when the 11-ton F/A-18D, from nearby Naval Air
Station Oceana, slammed into the Mayfair Mews apartment complex.
The plane's two-man crew ejected safely with minor
injuries. The supersonic fighter was a total loss.
Investigators found that the right F404-GE-400 engine
stalled just after takeoff when the compressor ingested fuel,
Branch said. The left afterburner then blew out, most likely
because of fuel delivery failure.
Branch said that the General Electric Co engine was
known to be highly reliable, with only 0.16 failures per 100,000
hours of operation.
The pilot reported noise and vibration from the right side
of the aircraft as its nose wheels lifted off at takeoff. He
believed that the plane had blown a tire and left the landing
gear up, slowing the aircraft even as the engines failed.
The pilot also rejected dumping an outside fuel tank since
he was over a populated area, Branch said.
The Navy has recommended improved training for dealing with
engine failures and loss of thrust, especially by raising the
landing gear and by dumping fuel.