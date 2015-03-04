(Changes sourcing, adds background on crash)
SEOUL/LOS ANGELES, March 4 Asiana Airlines Inc
settled with 72 passengers of its flight that
crashed at the San Francisco airport in 2013, a spokesman of the
South Korean carrier said on Wednesday.
The spokesman declined to give any further details of the
settlement. Asiana shares were unchanged at 0320 GMT.
Frank Pitre, a lawyer for the plaintiffs in the lawsuit,
told the Associated Press this was the first settlement in
connection with the crash, the Associated Press reported earlier
on Wednesday.
Pitre could not be immediately reached for comment.
Terms of the settlement, which also includes the plane's
manufacturer Boeing Co and Air Cruisers Co, which made
the evacuation slides, were not publicly released, according to
the Associated Press.
Boeing and Air Cruisers, which is now called Zodiac Aero
Evacuation Systems, could not be immediately reached for comment
on the settlement.
The July 6, 2013, crash of Asiana Airlines flight 214
occurred when the Boeing 777 jetliner's tail struck a seawall
short of the runway, sending the aircraft into a spin, leading
to the deaths of three teenage passengers from China and
injuries to more than 180 passengers out of about 300 people on
board.
Last year, the National Transportation Safety Board said
Boeing should consider modifying flight controls on the 777
jetliner in response to the Asiana Airlines crash.
The agency also said the pilots for the Seoul-based airline
committed at least 20 errors in the final 14 miles of approach
to the airport, and it cited "mismanagement" by the pilots as
the probable cause of the crash.
Asiana said it accepted NTSB's principal finding that the
final responsibility to control an abnormal situation lies with
the pilots. At the time, Boeing said it disagreed with the
agency's recommendations.
