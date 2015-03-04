* 2013 crash killed 3, injured more than 180
* Settlements are first by Asiana in US courts
By Joyce Lee and Alex Dobuzinskis
SEOUL/LOS ANGELES, March 4 South Korea's Asiana
Airlines Inc has settled compensation claims filed
in U.S. courts by 72 people who were passengers on a flight that
crashed at San Francisco's main airport in 2013, without
disclosing financial terms.
A spokesman for the carrier on Wednesday confirmed the
settlement, disclosed in a court document. The plane's
manufacturer, Boeing Co, and Air Cruisers Co, which made
the evacuation slides, also settled claims, according to the
document, filed by attorneys in U.S. District Court for the
Northern District of California.
The settlement is the first instance in which the airline
has settled in the U.S. after passengers went to U.S. courts,
but Asiana had previously settled with passengers out of court
or outside the United States, the spokesman said. He declined to
say how many passengers it has now settled with in total.
Boeing and Air Cruisers, now called Zodiac Aero Evacuation
Systems according to its website but listed as Air Cruisers on
the court document, could not be immediately reached for
comment.
The July 6, 2013 crash occurred when an Asiana Boeing 777
jet's tail struck a seawall short of the runway at San Francisco
International Airport, sending the aircraft into a spin. Three
teenage passengers from China died in the crash, more than 180
passengers out of around 300 on board sustained injuries.
The three passengers who died were not represented in the
latest settlements, said Brian Alexander, an attorney with law
firm Kreindler & Kreindler which represents their families.
Alexander, who also represents other passengers, said in most
cases Asiana and Boeing are making payouts as part of the
settlements, but declined to discuss any terms.
Last year, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB)
said Boeing should consider modifying flight controls on the 777
jetliner in response to the Asiana Airlines crash.
The agency also said the pilots for the Seoul-based airline
committed at least 20 errors in the final 14 miles of approach
to the airport. It cited "mismanagement" by pilots as the
probable cause of the crash.
Asiana said it accepted NTSB's principal finding that the
final responsibility for control of an abnormal situation lies
with the pilots. At the time, Boeing said it disagreed with the
agency's recommendations.
The South Korean transport ministry decided to suspend
flights on Asiana's Incheon-San Francisco route for 45 days
after the crash as a penalty. The carrier has submitted a court
claim in Seoul against the ministry's move, and a decision is
still pending.
