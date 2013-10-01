LOS ANGELES Oct 1 Medical examiners on Tuesday
recovered four bodies from the wreckage of a small jet that
crash-landed into a hangar and burst into flames at the Santa
Monica airport near Los Angeles over the weekend, the coroner's
office operations chief said.
The four dead from Sunday's crash have not been positively
identified. But two of the presumed victims were identified on
Monday by a Santa Monica-based construction firm as that
company's chief executive, Mark Benjamin, and his son, Luke.
The Idaho Conservation League, for which the elder Benjamin
served as a board member, has said Luke Benjamin's girlfriend
was also among the passengers.
