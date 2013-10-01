(Updates with statement from deceased pilot's company)
By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES Oct 1 Medical examiners recovered
four bodies on Tuesday from the wreckage of a small jet that
crash-landed into a hangar and burst into flames at the Santa
Monica airport near Los Angeles over the weekend, the coroner's
office operations chief said.
The four dead from Sunday's crash - two men and two women -
have yet to be positively identified. That effort, and autopsies
of the victims, will likely take another day or two to complete,
said Chief Craig Harvey of the Los Angeles County Department of
Coroner.
Two of the presumed victims were identified on Monday by a
Santa Monica-based construction firm, Morley Builders, as the
company's chief executive, Mark Benjamin, 63, and his son, Luke,
reported to be 28.
The Idaho Conservation League, for which the elder Benjamin
served as a board member, said Luke Benjamin's girlfriend was
also believed to be among the passengers. Her name was not
given, and there was no word on who the fourth victim might be.
Harvey said there was no evidence to indicate that anyone
else was on board the twin-engine Cessna Citation when it veered
off the right side of the runway and crashed in flames into an
airplane hangar as it was landing at the Santa Monica Municipal
Airport on Sunday evening west of Los Angeles.
Recovery of the remains was delayed until crews were able to
hoist the fallen structure of the hangar off the plane's
wreckage and shore up the damaged building to allow examiners to
work safely inside.
Harvey said the bodies were burned but not as badly as had
been anticipated, which will make identification easier.
The accident capped a flight that originated from an airport
south of the Sun Valley ski resort in the Rocky Mountains of
central Idaho.
Mark Benjamin, a pilot and owner of the plane, flew
frequently between his primary residence in the Los Angeles area
and his second home in Ketchum, Idaho, near Sun Valley,
according to Aimee Moran, an Idaho Conservation League officer.
He was apparently at the controls of the aircraft when it
crashed, she said, but that has yet to be confirmed.
"We are heartbroken at the loss of Mark Benjamin and his son
Lucas in a tragic accident," Morley Builders said in a statement
released on Tuesday afternoon.
"We are proud to be associated with the company that Mark's
family founded. He had a profound influence on each of our
employees, the Southern California landscape, our local
community, and the construction industry," the statement said.
The cause of the crash, which the Los Angeles Times said is
believed to be the first of a jet aircraft in the history of
Los Angeles County's oldest operating airport, is under
investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.
(Reporting and writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia
Johnston and Diane Craft; Editing by Bernard Orr)