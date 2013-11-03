Nov 2 A group of eight skydivers and two pilots
were lucky to be alive on Saturday after the two planes they
were in collided at 12,000 feet (3,700 metres) during a
Wisconsin parachute jump and one plane crashed, but everyone on
both aircraft survived, authorities said.
The Cessna 185 and 182 planes were taking a group from
Skydive Superior for a jump when they collided in midair, said
Federal Aviation Administration central area spokesman Roland
Herwig.
One plane broke into three pieces and crashed, but the pilot
was able to jump out and parachute to safety, he said.
The other plane was less seriously damaged and the pilot was
able to land at the airport in Superior, Wisconsin, which is on
the Minnesota border and Lake Superior about 150 miles (240 km)
north of Minneapolis.
All of the skydivers, four on each plane, parachuted to the
ground safely, Herwig said.
Bill Amorde, manager of the Superior airport where the
damaged plane landed, said the pilots and skydivers were very
fortunate to avoid a tragedy.
"It all worked out just fine. No one was killed," he said.
(Reporting By Greg McCune; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)