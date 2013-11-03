Nov 2 A group of eight skydivers and two pilots were lucky to be alive on Saturday after the two planes they were in collided at 12,000 feet (3,700 metres) during a Wisconsin parachute jump and one plane crashed, but everyone on both aircraft survived, authorities said.

The Cessna 185 and 182 planes were taking a group from Skydive Superior for a jump when they collided in midair, said Federal Aviation Administration central area spokesman Roland Herwig.

One plane broke into three pieces and crashed, but the pilot was able to jump out and parachute to safety, he said.

The other plane was less seriously damaged and the pilot was able to land at the airport in Superior, Wisconsin, which is on the Minnesota border and Lake Superior about 150 miles (240 km) north of Minneapolis.

All of the skydivers, four on each plane, parachuted to the ground safely, Herwig said.

Bill Amorde, manager of the Superior airport where the damaged plane landed, said the pilots and skydivers were very fortunate to avoid a tragedy.

"It all worked out just fine. No one was killed," he said. (Reporting By Greg McCune; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)