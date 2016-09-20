WASHINGTON, Sept 20 A U.S. Air Force U-2 spy plane crashed shortly after takeoff during a training mission on Tuesday morning in California, killing one of the pilots and injuring the other, the Air Force said.

Both the pilots had ejected from the aircraft, which crashed in an unpopulated area of Sutter County. The Air Force declined further comment, saying the crash was under investigation.

The single-engine aircraft is manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corp. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Chris Reese)