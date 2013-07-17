SEOUL, July 17 Asiana Airlines said
on Wednesday it has scrapped a plan to sue a U.S. television
station that incorrectly reported in a racially offensive manner
the names of pilots of the flight that crash-landed in San
Francisco this month.
"Asiana Airlines has decided not to proceed with the case
since KTVU has issued a formal apology and in order for us to
focus all our efforts on managing the aftermath of the
accident," the South Korean company said in a statement.
An anchorwoman at KTVU, a Fox affiliate based in Oakland,
California, fell victim last week to an apparent prank and
reported four bogus pilot names, including "Sum Ting Wong" and
"Wi Tu Low," during a newscast.
The airline had said this week that it would sue the
television station because the reporting defamed the pilots and
the company.
The crash of the Boeing 777 plane resulted in the death of
three Chinese teenage girls who were visiting the United States
for a summer camp. More than 180 passengers and crew members
were injured.
(Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Robert Birsel)