By Eric Beech
| WASHINGTON, Sept 9
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 The fatal crash of a United
Parcel Service Inc cargo plane at an Alabama airport
last year resulted from pilot errors that caused it to clip
trees and slam into the ground just short of the runway, the
National Transportation Safety Board said on Tuesday.
Pilot fatigue also appeared to be a factor in the early
morning crash, the board said, noting that both pilots discussed
tiredness in the cockpit before the crash. UPS disagreed with
that part of the agency's findings, saying the two pilots had
ample time to rest.
Numerous issues contributed the crash, NTSB acting Chairman
Christopher Hart said at a hearing. "But ultimately ... this
airplane was on an unstabilized approach."
The Airbus A300-600 crashed less than a mile short
of the runway at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport
on Aug. 14, 2013, at about 5 a.m., killing the only two people
on board, pilot Cerea Beal Jr., 58, and copilot Shanda Fanning,
37.
The NTSB said other factors that contributed to the crash
included the crew's failure to properly configure the plane's
flight management computer and the failure of the copilot to
notify the pilot of the plane's altitude as it neared the
airport.
The crew also was not provided complete weather information
by UPS. They were told to expect a cloud ceiling at 1,000 feet
(304 meters) but the possibility of a much lower ceiling was not
included, NTSB said. The plane came out of the clouds only 350
feet above the ground (107 meters), giving the pilots less time
to visually locate the runway.
The NTSB said UPS failed to implement a software update of
the plane's Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning System, which
tells pilots if they are flying too low.
The updated software would have alerted the crew 5-1/2
seconds before the plane clipped some trees. The system did not
warn the crew until one second after hitting the trees.
The NTSB found that the pilot and copilot were likely
fatigued due to the early morning hours of the flight from
Louisville, Kentucky, to Birmingham. During cockpit
communications captured by the plane's cockpit voice recorder,
both crew members complained of being tired.
The board also noted that the copilot had enough time off to
rest before the flight, but did not use it for sleeping.
"From what we found looking at her personal electronic
device use, she did not allow herself adequate time to get the
rest she would need to not acquire a sleep debt prior to going
back on duty," NTSB staff member Katherine Wilson told the
board.
UPS disagreed with the board's findings on fatigue. "It is
difficult to understand how the NTSB reached its conclusion
regarding fatigue related to night flying when the pilot had not
flown in 10 days and the first officer was off eight of the
previous 10 days," the company said in a statement.
"We believe these facts - and others - don't support such a
finding," it said.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Alwyn Scott and Lisa
Shumaker)