WASHINGTON Oct 17 The U.S. consumer financial
agency proposed on Wednesday to update an existing regulation
that has been criticized for unintentionally preventing stay-at
home spouses and others from obtaining credit cards.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau proposed to allow
such spouses and partners to rely on shared income when applying
for a credit card account.
The proposal addresses a provision of the Credit CARD Act,
which became law in 2009, that requires companies to consider an
applicant's ability to pay before issuing a credit card.
The Federal Reserve, which was first charged with
implementing the law, interpreted the provision to mean
companies could not consider total household income and would
have to deny cards to applicants who did not have their own
source of outside income.
Lawmakers have since said they did not intend that when they
passed the law, but a proposed legislative fix has faced a tough
road through a generally gridlocked Congress.
"Today the CFPB is proposing common-sense changes that would
facilitate credit access for spouses or partners who do not work
outside the home," the agency's director, Richard Cordray said
in a statement.
Cordray announced plans to draft the proposal last month.
The agency said in releasing the proposal it had received
data that suggested some otherwise credit-worthy individuals
have been declined for credit card accounts, and further
discussions with industry indicated that some of them may be
stay-at-home spouses with access to income from employed
spouses.
The proposed revision would let applicants who are 21 or
older rely on third-party income to which they have a
"reasonable expectation of access."
Census data shows that over 16 million married people do not
work outside the home, the CFPB said.