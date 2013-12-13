NEW YORK Dec 13 A U.S. federal judge on Friday
approved an estimated $5.7 billion class action settlement
between merchants and Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc
over credit card fees despite objections from thousands of
retailers who complained it was inadequate.
Merchants first sued Visa and MasterCard in 2005, accusing
the two companies of fixing the fees charged to merchants each
time their customers used their credit or debit cards. They were
accused also of preventing merchants from steering customers to
cheaper forms of payments.
U.S. District Judge John Gleeson of Brooklyn, New York,
approved the settlement in a written order.
