Nov 17 If you're like a lot of credit card
users, you don't scour your bills, you just pay them. But you
could be paying recurring charges you never signed up for, have
fraudulent charges on your bill or otherwise pay for more than
you should -- like millions of Americans do each year to the
tune of $8.6 billion. And now, yes, of course, there's an app
for that -- in fact, a free service launched in a beta test
earlier this year called BillGuard that will look at your bills
for you to try to determine if you're being ripped off or are
paying recurring charges you weren't aware of.
Web-based BillGuard.com logs into your credit card
accounts with user names and passwords that you provide, and
scans your bills looking for potential red flags. Recurring
charges you already authorized, you can simply acknowledge.
Problem ones you can dispute.
Jesse Hertzberg, a web publishing software executive from
Brooklyn, New York says BillGuard caught recurring charges
totaling $68 a month he and his wife weren't aware of, as well
as fraudulent charges.
"I would not have noticed it without BillGuard," he says.
He credits the service with saving them hundreds of dollars. "
I was thrilled and started telling my friends about the
service."
BillGuard co-founder Yaron Samid says the company is
constantly scanning web chatter to try to find complaints about
fraudulent charges on credit card bills. Then the company
searches its users bills for those charges and flags them. The
idea for the company was born in part from a report in 2009
that millions of credit card users were being billed 25 cents
at a time by a fictitious company.
"Nobody has attempted to tackle what we're tackling," Samid
says. "We are providing a service that we believe the banks
should be providing for their customers." And in fact, he says
he expects to have partnerships with several major banks in the
next year.
While the system appears to work based on Reuters testing,
there are some concerns. Susan Grant, director of consumer
protection for the Consumer Federation of America, wonders
whether there's really a need for this kind of
service.
"Shouldn't people check their own bills rather than relying
on a service that makes assumptions about what's usual or
unusual, which may or may not be correct?" she asks. "It's not
like ID theft, where information about you may be hidden from
your sight in databases that you don't have access to."
And while Samid says BillGuard uses a third party that
works with financial institutions for the log-in information
and takes great steps to secure that information, giving up
your passwords for any reason does not sit well with security
experts.
"As a security person, I cannot recommend the sharing of
login or password information with anyone. Especially not the
login and password for each card that you own," says Phil Blank
of Javelin Strategy & Research. "This model may carry
significant potential danger.
Regardless, Mayer Reich, CEO of RankAbove, a search engine
optimization company, who was involved in the initial testing
of Billguard, says he thinks it's a great idea that's going to
be a hit with people like him who don't look that closely at
their bills.
"Within the first 2 weeks they caught several charges that
shouldn't have been processed," he says. "The total was over
$100 and I would have never caught these charges if not
detected by the software. The reason I love the product is in
the past I never really checked my credit card bill often and
most likely missed these kinds of charges as they were small
transactions."
Now the question is whether consumers like him will risk
their personal information -- with the promise that it will be
safe -- to take advantage of the automation and crowd-sourcing
offered by BillGuard, or just read their bills more closely?
---
The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.
(Editing by Jilian Mincer and Beth Gladstone)