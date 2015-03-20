WASHINGTON, March 20 The National Credit Union Administration Board filed suit against HSBC Bank USA, alleging it did not fulfill trustee duties for 37 residential mortgage-backed securities trusts, the group said on Friday.

The credit union group filed the suit in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, in its role as liquidating agent for five failed corporate credit unions and on behalf of some NCUA guaranteed notes trusts. It is seeking damages to be determined at trial.

