By Judy Royal
WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept 17 An Army doctor whose
conviction in North Carolina for the murders of his pregnant
wife and two daughters spawned several books and a television
mini-series will try this week to prove his innocence through
the most comprehensive review of the 42-year-old case yet.
Jeffrey MacDonald, a former Green Beret whose crime prompted
the bestseller "Fatal Vision," is serving three life sentences
for the stabbing and clubbing deaths of his family members in
their Fort Bragg, North Carolina, apartment in February 1970.
MacDonald, now 68, has long maintained his innocence and
blamed a foursome of drug-crazed hippies for killing his wife,
Colette, and daughters Kristen and Kimberly, ages 2 and 5. He
described one of the intruders as a blonde woman in a floppy hat
who he said chanted "acid is groovy; kill the pigs."
Courts have so far upheld his conviction, but MacDonald's
lawyers are hoping for a different outcome when they present new
evidence uncovered since his 1979 trial at a federal court
hearing starting on Monday in Wilmington.
The evidence includes a sworn statement by a now deceased
former federal marshal alleging that the lead prosecutor in the
case intimidated a key witness into changing her testimony, and
DNA test results of hair found by the bodies that did not belong
to Jeffrey MacDonald or any of his family members.
Unlike before, the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ordered
in April 2011 that Senior District Judge James C. Fox must weigh
the new evidence in light of all the other evidence previously
gathered rather than considering it piecemeal.
"This is the first one where the evidence as a whole will be
considered," said Christine Mumma, director of the North
Carolina Center on Actual Innocence, which has taken up part of
MacDonald's case.
"At hearings in the past, the judge has considered isolated
evidentiary issues," she said. "Looking at them in isolation may
not have been enough to impact a jury verdict. But the
consolidated evidence might well have been enough."
