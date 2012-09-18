(Adds details from the hearing)
By Judy Royal
WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept 17 Attorneys began making
a case on Monday for why an Army doctor whose conviction for the
murders of his pregnant wife and two daughters spawned several
books and a television mini-series deserves a new trial 42 years
after their deaths.
Jeffrey MacDonald, a former Green Beret whose crime prompted
the bestseller "Fatal Vision," is serving three life sentences
for the stabbing and clubbing deaths of his family members in
their Fort Bragg, North Carolina, apartment in February 1970.
MacDonald, now 68, has long maintained his innocence and
blamed a foursome of drug-crazed hippies for killing his wife,
Colette, and daughters Kristen and Kimberley, ages 2 and 5. He
described one of the intruders as a blonde woman in a floppy hat
who he said chanted "acid is groovy; kill the pigs."
Courts have so far upheld his conviction, but MacDonald's
lawyers are hoping for a different outcome as they present new
evidence uncovered since his 1979 trial at a federal court
hearing that could last up to 10 days in Wilmington.
Unlike in previous appeals, the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of
Appeals ordered in April 2011 that Senior District Judge James
C. Fox must weigh the new evidence in light of all the other
evidence previously gathered rather than considering it
piecemeal.
The evidence includes a sworn statement by a now deceased
former federal marshal alleging that the lead prosecutor in the
case intimidated a key witness into changing her testimony, and
DNA test results of hair found by the bodies that did not belong
to Jeffrey MacDonald or any of his family members.
On Monday, defense attorney Gordon Widenhouse said the
claim by former Deputy U.S. Marshal Jim Britt and the unsourced
hair samples would "compellingly demonstrate reasonable doubt."
If jurors had heard those facts at MacDonald's trial, they never
would have convicted him, Widenhouse said.
Prosecutor John Bruce reserved his opening statement for
when the prosecution presents its evidence.
MacDonald, gray-haired and shuffling into the courtroom with
chains around his ankles, waved to his now-wife Kathryn whom he
married while in prison.
Much of the day's testimony came from Wade Smith, a Raleigh
attorney who was part of MacDonald's defense team in 1979. Smith
testified that Britt came to him out of the blue in 2005 to
share information the former marshal said had weighed on him
since the trial.
Smith said Britt told him that Helena Stoeckley, thought by
MacDonald's backers to be the woman in the floppy hat, had
admitted to him to being in the MacDonald home on the night of
the murders and even described a broken hobby horse she had seen
inside.
Smith testified Britt also said he heard prosecutor James
Blackburn tell Stoeckley that if she told jurors she was in the
family's house on the night of the murders he would charge her
with first-degree murder. During the trial, Stoeckley testified
that she could not remember what she was doing that night and
had no recollection of being in the house.
Under questioning by Bruce, Smith said he never personally
heard Stoeckley confess to anything that was useful to the
defense or prosecution.
"She was being totally uncooperative in every way," Smith
said. "She wasn't giving us anything."
Neither Stoeckley nor Britt is alive to testify at
MacDonald's latest hearing, having died in 1983 and 2008,
respectively.
Britt's wife at the time of the trial, Mary Britt, testified
on Monday that he also told her about Stoeckley's admission to
being inside the MacDonald home.
Mary Britt said she remembered her then-husband's response
when she asked about the outcome of Stoeckley's testimony. "He
said they can't use her testimony because her brain is fried
from the use of drugs," she said.
