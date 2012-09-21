By Judy Royal
WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept 21 The author of a
best-selling book about an Army doctor convicted of killing his
family testified on Friday that he never heard a key defense
witness admit to being present at the 1970 murders that are once
more back in the national spotlight.
Author Joe McGinniss, who penned "Fatal Vision" after
getting unlimited access to former Green Beret Jeffrey MacDonald
and his attorneys during the doctor's 1979 trial, said he also
doubted a former defense lawyer's claim that the witness had
privately admitted to involvement in the crime.
"If she had ever said anything like that there would've been
jubilation and high fives all around," McGinniss said at a
hearing on Friday. "There would've been champagne corks popping.
This was their dream, but it just didn't happen."
MacDonald, 68, was found guilty of killing his pregnant wife
and two young daughters in their Fort Bragg, North Carolina,
apartment in February 1970 and is serving three life sentences.
But he has always maintained that the murders were committed
by a band of drug-crazed intruders. He said the group included a
blonde woman who carried a candle and chanted "acid is groovy,
kill the pigs" while three men attacked him and killed his wife,
Colette, and daughters Kristen and Kimberley, ages 2 and 5.
For the past week, MacDonald's lawyers have worked to
persuade a federal judge in Wilmington to grant him a new trial
based on an evaluation of both new and old evidence in the case,
including DNA results from unidentified hair found at the crime
scene.
The evidence also includes testimony from several witnesses
who said a now-dead woman with a history of drug abuse told them
she was at the MacDonald home on the night of the murders. The
defense claims that the woman, Helena Stoeckley, would have
testified to that at MacDonald's trial had she not been
threatened by the lead prosecutor.
James Blackburn, the former prosecutor, earlier this week
denied making any threats. He said the former federal marshal
who claimed to have heard him intimidate Stoeckley couldn't have
heard such a remark because the prosecutor never allowed
marshals to sit in on conferences with witnesses.
FBI Special Agent Raymond Madden Jr., who interviewed
Stoeckley on two days in September 1981 after the trial,
testified on Friday that she never mentioned any threats by
Blackburn.
McGinniss, who was called as a prosecution witness on
Friday, said he sat in on Stoeckley's meeting with defense
lawyers and heard her give the same response over several hours
of questioning.
"I can't help you. I wasn't in that house," McGinniss said
Stoeckley told the lawyers.
Under cross-examination by MacDonald's lawyer, McGinniss
said, "I certainly would have known about it if Helena Stoeckley
had said anything helpful to the defense."
McGinniss, who last year published an unflattering book
about former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, ultimately concluded
in "Fatal Vision" that MacDonald was guilty of killing his
family and described him on Friday as a "psychopath."
When asked why he kept contacting MacDonald and expressing
support even after his conviction, McGinniss said the
realization of his guilt took a little while to solidify.
"I kept trying to find any reason I could to believe that he
was not guilty," McGinniss said.
The hearing resumes on Monday.
