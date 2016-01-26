(Adds Department of Justice comment, ArthroCare settlement of
criminal case)
By Jonathan Stempel
Jan 25 A U.S. appeals court on Monday overturned
the convictions of the former chief executive officer and chief
financial officer of surgical device maker ArthroCare Corp for
engineering what federal prosecutors called a $750 million
securities fraud.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans agreed
with former CEO Michael Baker and former CFO Michael Gluk that
the trial judge in Austin, Texas, erred in excluding evidence
suggesting that other people committed the fraud and had misled
one or both executives.
Excluding evidence from probes by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission and the law firm Latham & Watkins "was not
harmless error," Circuit Judge E. Grady Jolly wrote for the
appeals court, which ordered a new trial.
Baker, 56, and Gluk, 57, have been serving respective prison
terms of 20 years and 10 years following their June 2014
convictions for wire fraud, securities fraud and conspiracy.
Baker was also convicted of making false statements.
A U.S. Department of Justice spokesman declined to comment.
Baker and Gluk were accused of having from 2005 to 2009
schemed to prop up ArthroCare's stock price by inflating sales
and smoothing out earnings through a series of quarter-end
transactions, known as "channel stuffing," with distributors.
Two former ArthroCare executives who pleaded guilty to
felonies testified that Baker and Gluk knew of the fraud, which
the defendants denied.
ArthroCare agreed in January 2014 to pay a $30 million
penalty and enter a deferred prosecution agreement to end a
Justice Department probe.
The Austin-based company was acquired four months later by
British medical equipment company Smith & Nephew Plc for
about $1.7 billion, based on reported shares outstanding.
Baker and Gluk also argued that their trial judge erred by
admitting prejudicial evidence of an alleged fraud at the
distributor DiscoCare.
Grady stopped short of saying this alone justified reversing
the convictions, but said the trial judge should have done more
to stop prosecutors from dwelling on "salacious details" about
DiscoCare's business that were not Baker's and Gluk's fault.
In a phone interview, Baker's lawyer Dennis Riordan said he
was delighted with the decision, which "raises the question of
whether the government can and should go forward with a
retrial."
Elliot Scherker, a lawyer for Gluk, in a phone interview
said he was gratified with the decision.
The case is U.S. v. Gluk et al, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 14-51012.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis and Lisa Shumaker)