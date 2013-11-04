ATLANTA Nov 4 The burned body of a 10-year-old
girl found in a trash can near an Atlanta-area apartment complex
was "emaciated", police said on Monday.
"We believe the child was dead before the disposal in the
trash can," said Corporal Ed Ritter, a spokesman for the
Gwinnett County Police Department.
Investigators believe the body was burned in the trash can
to cover up the child's death, Ritter said.
The father and stepmother of the girl, identified as Emani
Moss, were charged with murder after her body was discovered
over the weekend, police said.
Eman Moss and Tiffany Moss were charged with felony murder,
cruelty to a child and concealing a body, according to a police
statement.
While the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner's office found
the girl was emaciated and classified her death as a homicide,
further toxicology tests are needed, Ritter said.
Eman Moss called 911 early on Saturday morning to say he was
suicidal and that there was a dead body with him, police said.
Moss said his daughter drank some kind of chemical and died,
according to police.
When officers arrived, Moss was standing in the breezeway of
one of the apartments, located in Lawrenceville on the outskirts
of Atlanta.
Moss pointed to a trash can in a recreation area of the
building, where the body was found, police said. Officers
checked the apartment but found no one inside.
(Reporting by David Beasley; Editing by Kevin Gray and Andrew
Hay)