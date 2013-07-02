(Updates with further details on case and comment from defense
lawyer)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, July 2 A U.S. jury failed to reach a
verdict on whether a London-based portfolio manager was
criminally responsible for participating in an alleged scheme to
overvalue his hedge fund's assets by $80 million, resulting in a
mistrial.
U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan sent jurors
home on Tuesday after they were unable to reach agreement on
charges against Michael Balboa, a former portfolio manager at
Millennium Global Investments Ltd.
Deliberations had begun on Thursday, after a trial that
began about three weeks ago.
"If you can't reach a verdict unanimously, that is a
decision we have to recognize," Crotty said.
Balboa, 44, had worked at Millennium from December 2006
until October 2008, when the hedge fund he managed collapsed.
The U.S. Department of Justice had accused him of inflating
the value of securities tied to Nigerian sovereign debt owned by
the fund, and manipulating the valuation process to make the
fund look healthier.
It also said Balboa netted $6.5 million in fees for his work
on the fund, which was based in part on the fund's performance.
Balboa has maintained his innocence.
Joseph Tacopina, a lawyer for Balboa, said he expected a new
trial to begin later this year, but believed prosecutors would
still fail to win a conviction.
Tacopina said there was a "very deep split" among jurors,
who he met with privately after the mistrial was declared, and
said the financial instruments at issue were complex.
"Most people in the market don't understand it, let alone
people from various walks of life," he said.
A spokeswoman for Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara had
no immediate comment. The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission has filed a related civil lawsuit.
Balboa's case centered on Millennium Global Emerging Credit
Fund, which invested in corporate and sovereign debt in emerging
markets, and according to the SEC had $844 million in assets in
October 2008.
Prosecutors said the fund's investments included illiquid
warrants issued by Nigeria tied to the price of oil, which
traded at $145 to $258 between January 2007 and October 2008.
Despite those prices, Balboa instructed two co-conspirators
who worked at broker-dealers to give inflated prices for the
warrants of $500 to $3,500 to an independent valuation agent
used by Millennium, the indictment said.
Balboa "secretly and fraudulently manipulated this valuation
process," prosecutor Jason Cowley told jurors last Wednesday in
closing arguments.
The case is U.S. v. Balboa, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 12-cr-00196.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn
and Tim Dobbyn)