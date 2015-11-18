By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 18 A U.S. appeals court on
Wednesday rejected a bid by a former London-based portfolio
manager to reverse his conviction and four-year prison sentence
for inflating his hedge fund's assets by manipulating the value
of Nigerian debt.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York upheld the
conviction of Michael Balboa, the former portfolio manager, who
a jury in 2013 found guilty of charges including securities
fraud.
The three-judge panel said evidence presented at trial was
sufficient to establish that Balboa, 46, engaged in a conspiracy
with two financial brokers to defraud his hedge fund's
investors.
Neither a lawyer for Balboa nor representatives for
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara responded immediately to
requests for comment.
The case centered on Millennium Global Emerging Credit Fund,
which invested in emerging markets corporate and sovereign debt.
The fund once reported $844 million in assets, according to the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Prosecutors said Balboa, who ran the emerging credit fund
from December 2006 to October 2008, inflated the value of
illiquid warrants tied to Nigerian debt, in order to increase
the apparent performance of the fund and boost his compensation.
As part of the scheme, which began in January 2008, Balboa
instructed two co-conspirators to provide inflated values for
the warrants to an independent valuation agent used by
Millennium, prosecutors said.
While the warrants in 2008 traded for no higher than $239,
Balboa instructed his co-conspirators to give the agent values
of $525 to $3,500, prosecutors said.
The inflated valuations resulted in the emerging credit
fund's own value to be overstated by about $80 million as of
August 2008, prosecutors said.
Balboa that year earned $8.14 million, $2.2 million derived
directly from the scheme, prosecutors said.
The emerging credit fund shut down in October 2008, and
Balboa was charged in 2011. Following his conviction, U.S.
District Judge Paul Crotty sentenced Balboa in June 2014 to four
years in prison.
The case is U.S. v. Balboa, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 14-2394.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Andrea
Ricci)