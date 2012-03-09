STAMFORD, Conn., March 9 A Morgan Stanley banker pleaded not guilty on Friday to hate crime, theft and assault charges in a December clash that police say escalated from a dispute over a $200-plus cab fare to a knife attack on the driver.

William Bryan Jennings, a co-head of North American fixed-income capital markets at the Wall Street bank until being put on leave after his Feb. 29 arrest, faces an April 12 trial for charges of assault, larceny and "intimidation by bigotry or bias."

Jennings entered the three not guilty pleas in Stamford Superior Court. If found guilty on all counts, the charges carry a maximum penalty of 11 years in jail and a $11,000 fine.

The Ferrari-driving banker from Darien, a wealthy town on the Connecticut shore, remains free on a $9,500 cash bond.

The charges stem from a late-night December cab ride of about 45 miles (72 km) Jennings took from Manhattan to his $2.3 million home.

Upon reaching the destination, driver Mohamed Helmy Ammar, and Jennings, who the driver said was intoxicated, argued about the fare. Police said the two had agreed on a fare of $204 but Jennings' lawyer said the cabbie sought an excessive fee closer to $300.

With Jennings still in the car, the driver began driving around the city looking for a police officer to resolve the dispute, according to police. Jennings lawyer Eugene Riccio also contested that, saying the driver was not looking for police, but "speeding down the road, door open, disregarding traffic signals" and threatening to bring Jennings back to Manhattan unless he paid the fare.

Ammar, who lives in Queens, New York, and is an Egyptian-born U.S. citizen, told police that Jennings began threatening him and using racial slurs.

The banker then took out a pen knife and began stabbing at the driver through an open partition, police said. When the driver tried to close the partition, Jennings stabbed his hand.

The driver needed six stitches, Darien police said.