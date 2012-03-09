By Michelle Conlin
| STAMFORD, Conn., March 9
STAMFORD, Conn., March 9 A Morgan Stanley
banker pleaded not guilty on Friday to hate crime, theft and
assault charges in a December clash that police say escalated
from a dispute over a $200-plus cab fare to a knife attack on
the driver.
William Bryan Jennings, a co-head of North American
fixed-income capital markets at the Wall Street bank until
being put on leave after his Feb. 29 arrest, faces an April 12
trial for charges of assault, larceny and "intimidation by
bigotry or bias."
Jennings entered the three not guilty pleas in Stamford
Superior Court. If found guilty on all counts, the charges
carry a maximum penalty of 11 years in jail and a $11,000
fine.
The Ferrari-driving banker from Darien, a wealthy town on
the Connecticut shore, remains free on a $9,500 cash bond.
The charges stem from a late-night December cab ride of
about 45 miles (72 km) Jennings took from Manhattan to his $2.3
million home.
Upon reaching the destination, driver Mohamed Helmy Ammar,
and Jennings, who the driver said was intoxicated, argued about
the fare. Police said the two had agreed on a fare of $204 but
Jennings' lawyer said the cabbie sought an excessive fee closer
to $300.
With Jennings still in the car, the driver began driving
around the city looking for a police officer to resolve the
dispute, according to police. Jennings lawyer Eugene Riccio
also
contested that, saying the driver was not looking for police,
but "speeding down the road, door open, disregarding traffic
signals" and threatening to bring Jennings back to Manhattan
unless he paid the fare.
Ammar, who lives in Queens, New York, and is an
Egyptian-born U.S. citizen, told police that Jennings began
threatening him and using racial slurs.
The banker then took out a pen knife and began stabbing at
the driver through an open partition, police said. When the
driver tried to close the partition, Jennings stabbed his hand.
The driver needed six stitches, Darien police said.