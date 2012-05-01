* Asked for case to be heard solely by a judge
* Faces maximum possible penalty of 11 years in prison
By Michelle Conlin
May 1 The Morgan Stanley investment banker
accused of stabbing a New York City cab driver in a late-night
dispute over a cab far e on Tuesday waived his right to a jury
trial, his attorney said.
In a brief pre-trial hearing in Stamford, Connecticut,
Superior Court, William Bryan Jennings asked for a bench trial
to be heard solely by a judge.
"This allows us to have the matter tried sooner than if we
would have waited to have a trial by a jury, so this was a
matter of expediency," said Eugene Riccio, Jennings' attorney.
Jennings pleaded not guilty in March to charges of
intimidation as a hate crime, theft and assault. The charges
carry a maximum penalty of 11 years in prison.
Hassan Ahmad, the attorney for the cab driver, Mohamed
Ammar, said: "We are not saying anything about an ongoing case."
Ahmad has said previously that Ammar may file a civil case
against Jennings.
The charges against Jennings stem from a taxi ride from New
York City to Connecticut after a Morgan Stanley holiday party
last December at which he had been drinking.
Authorities have said that Ammar, an Egyptian-born U.S.
citizen, had agreed with Jennings on a fare of $204 before
leaving Manhattan for Jenning's home in the wealthy town of
Darien, Connecticut, about 40 miles (64 km) away.
When he pulled into the driveway of Jennings' $2.7 million
mansion about an hour later, a fight broke out inside the cab.
Darien Police said Jennings threatened Ammar and used racial
slurs. They said he then took a pen knife from his briefcase and
stabbed Ammar in the hand. The wound required six stitches.
Jennings was arrested on February 29 and placed on leave
from his job as co-head of U.S. bond underwriting.
The judge said he would set a trial date at a May 25
hearing, at which a pending motion to dismiss the charges may
also be discussed, Riccio said.