NEW YORK, April 16 The FBI has charged a former investment adviser with a New York bank with converting at least $20 million of client money to his personal use, at times withdrawing millions from their accounts under false assurances, according to court papers.

A criminal complaint dated on Wednesday charges Michael Oppenheim with four counts, including securities fraud and embezzlement, in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

The complaint says Oppenheim worked at a global financial institution based in New York, but does not name the bank. (Reporting by David Ingram and Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)