UPDATE 2-Linde chairman survives protest vote over Praxair merger
* Reitzle reiterates would use casting vote to push merger through (Releads with vote, adds chairman, shareholder quotes)
NEW YORK, April 16 An ex-banker charged with misappropriating at least $20 million in client money for his personal use worked at JPMorgan Chase & Co, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Michael Oppenheim, a former investment adviser, was charged in a criminal complaint dated Wednesday with four counts, including securities fraud and embezzlement.
JPMorgan confirmed this later in a statement, saying that it had alerted authorities to the matter, that Oppenheim was no longer an employee, and that the bank was working with affected customers.
(Reporting by David Ingram and Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Reitzle reiterates would use casting vote to push merger through (Releads with vote, adds chairman, shareholder quotes)
* Pool of approximately 13,700 loans, totaling $3.036 billion in unpaid principal balance, is available for purchase by qualified bidders