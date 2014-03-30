By David DeKok
| HARRISBURG, Pa., March 30
HARRISBURG, Pa., March 30 A woman dubbed the
so-called Craigslist killer suspect, who is accused of luring a
man to his death through the classified ad website, claims two
other men responded to her online post but failed to show up to
their planned meetings, according to a jailhouse interview
published on Sunday.
The accused killer, Miranda Barbour, 19, who in an earlier
interview said she had killed at least 22 people, named Big
Lake, Alaska; Mexico Beach, Florida; and Raleigh, North Carolina
as places where authorities might find evidence, according to
the article published by the Sunbury, Pennsylvania Daily Item.
"They are looking for full bodies," Barbour told reporter
Francis Scarcella in the jailhouse interview. "They won't find
any. But they will find body parts."
Barbour and her husband, 22-year-old Elytte Barbour, have
pleaded not guilty to the stabbing and strangling in November of
Troy LaFerrara, 42, whose body was found dumped in an alley in
Sunbury.
If convicted, they face the possibility of the death
penalty.
Prosecutors say the couple used Craigslist to lure him to a
meeting, offering sex, in a shopping mall parking lot. In an
interview with the Daily Item in February, Barbour said she was
a member of a satanic cult.
Authorities have expressed skepticism about her claims of
being a serial killer, noting her petite size and a lack of
corroborating evidence.
In the interview published on Sunday, Barbour said she was
supposed to meet up with two other men who responded to her
Craigslist ad, but they did not arrive for their dates and
escaped being murdered.
"I tried it a few times but it never worked out," Barbour
was quoted as saying in the interview at the state's
maximum-security women's prison in Muncy earlier this week.
"I knew we were going to do this since the day we met, and
we tried, but the others just didn't show up," she said.
Barbour said she dumped body parts of one victim in Big Lake
in southern Alaska, about 13 miles from Wasilla where she once
lived.
Pieces of another body were left in Mexico Beach, Florida,
while another body, apparently intact, was dumped along
Interstate 95 near Raleigh, North Carolina, she said.
According to the Daily Item, police in all three locations
said they were investigating but knew of no unsolved murders
from the times Barbour described.
The three police departments could not be reached for
comment on Sunday.
The Northumberland County, Pennsylvania district attorney's
office and the public defender representing Barbour could not
immediately be reached for comment.
(Editing by Jonathan Allen, Ellen Wulfhorst and Meredith
Mazzilli)