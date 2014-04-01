(Updates with court hearing, adds PIX, moves dateline to
Sunbury, Pa.)
By David DeKok
SUNBURY, Pa., April 1 The woman dubbed the
"Craigslist killer" suspect appeared on Tuesday in a
Pennsylvania courtroom, where legal arguments focused largely on
the online activities of the man she is accused of murdering.
The appearance in Northumberland County Court of Common
Pleas was the first by Miranda Barbour, 19, since she began
making controversial claims that she is a serial killer with at
least 22 victims.
Barbour and her husband, Elytte Barbour, 22, have pleaded
not guilty to the stabbing and strangling in November of Troy
LaFerrara, 42, whose body was found dumped in an alley in
Sunbury.
Prosecutors say the couple used the Craigslist classified ad
website to lure him to a meeting, offering sex, in a shopping
mall parking lot. If convicted, they face the possibility of the
death penalty.
In court, Judge Charles Saylor granted a request by
Barbour's public defender attorney for the help of a computer
expert in sorting through thousands of pages documenting
telephone calls and web searches made by the murder victim on
such sites as Craigslist and SugarDaddyForMe.com.
LaFerrara used as many as eight e-mail addresses and a
telephone that would scramble his number when he made certain
calls, said Barbour's attorney Edward Greco.
Greco said he also wants the expert to examine the hard
drives of laptops owned by LaFerrara and his mother, Harriett
LaFerrara, which are in police custody.
"This crime was instituted through the Internet," Greco
said. "We need help to discern what is relevant and not
relevant, what is helpful and not helpful."
Barbour who wore an orange prison jumpsuit and her brown
hair hanging below her shoulders, was expressionless throughout
the proceedings. Her legs were shackled but her hands were free.
She has said in two jailhouse interviews published by
Sunbury's Daily Item newspaper that she was a member of a
satanic cult and had killed at least 22 people around the
country. She claimed that body parts of her victims could be
found in Alaska, Florida and North Carolina.
Authorities have expressed skepticism about her statements
that she is a serial killer, noting her petite size and a lack
of corroborating evidence.
Parts of Barbour's first interview were played aloud in the
courtroom in an effort to confirm its validity.
Deborah Zaleskie, a guard who said she stood just a few feet
away during one of Barbour's conversations with the newspaper
reporter, testified she had been revolted by what she heard.
"I was stick to my stomach," she said on the witness stand.
"I will never forget it."
Barbour's sister, Ashley Dean, was quoted in The Daily Item
on Tuesday as saying she believes her sister is lying.
Dean, who lives in Alaska, said her sister and her sister's
husband were obsessed with the cable television series "Dexter"
about a police analyst who becomes a serial killer and murders
criminals who escape justice.
Dean said some things her sister has said sound just like
"Dexter."
"She is lying," Dean was quoted as saying. "She is a master
of lying."
Barbour's father also has been quoted as saying he believes
his daughter is lying about her alleged crimes.
(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst, Eric Walsh and Andrew Hay)