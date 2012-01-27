Colton Harris-Moore (L), the Barefoot Bandit, reacts with his attorney John Henry Browne (R) after receiving an 87 month prison sentence in Island Superior Court in Coupeville, Washington on December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Marcus Donner

SEATTLE A serial thief nicknamed the "Barefoot Bandit" was sentenced on Friday to 6 1/2 years in prison for charges stemming from a sensational, two-year crime spree.

U.S. District Judge Richard Jones sentenced Colton Harris-Moore, 20, to 78 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty in June to seven federal charges, including interstate transportation of two stolen airplanes and a yacht, two bank burglaries, possessing a firearm as a fugitive and piloting an aircraft without a valid license.

Last month in state court in Coupeville, Washington, Harris-Moore was sentenced to 87 months for 33 crimes ranging from residential burglary to attempting to elude police.

Jones ordered Harris-Moore to serve the federal sentence concurrently with the state term.

The proceedings marked the end of an extraordinary two-year saga for Harris-Moore, a high school dropout and self-taught pilot who stayed one step ahead of the law as he broke into homes and stole cars, boats and planes in nine U.S. states and British Columbia, Canada.

His exploits, which prosecutors said included at least 67 crimes, came to an end when he was captured in the Bahamas in July 2010 after crash-landing a stolen aircraft he had flown to the islands from Indiana.

Shoeless footprints, some outlined in chalk, were left behind at the scenes of a number of his crimes, leading authorities to refer to him as the Barefoot Bandit.

In a 5-minute statement read before sentencing, Harris-Moore said, "The lessons learned on the back of my victims are no way an excuse for my crimes."

Asked by the judge what message he would wish to send to young people, Harris-Moore said, "What I did could be called daring, but I'm lucky to be alive."

As part of his plea deal, Harris-Moore agreed to forfeit any profits from the rights to his life story. He has signed a movie deal with 20th Century Fox, setting aside about $1.3 million in proceeds as restitution to his victims.

(Editing by Steve Gorman and Stacey Joyce)