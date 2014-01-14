CHICAGO Jan 14 The billionaire creator of
Beanie Babies, Ty Warner, could face up to five years in prison
when he is sentenced in Chicago federal court on Tuesday on his
guilty plea for tax evasion.
Warner, 69, who in 2013 was ranked as the 209th richest
American by Forbes, "went to great lengths" to hide from his
accountants and the Internal Revenue Service more than $3.1
million in foreign income generated in a secret Swiss bank
account, according to the U.S. Attorney's office in Chicago.
Warner pleaded guilty to the charge in October and has
agreed to pay a civil penalty of nearly $53.6 million for
failure to file a Foreign Bank Account Report, according to
court documents.
Prosecutors have asked for prison time for Warner, citing
sentences given in similar cases. Warner's attorneys want
probation, noting in a court document his unhappy childhood,
charity work and acceptance of responsibility.
Warner was charged as part of an ongoing investigation of
U.S. taxpayer clients of Union Bank of Switzerland and other
overseas banks that hid foreign accounts from the IRS, according
to prosecutors. UBS agreed in 2009 as part of a deferred
prosecution program to provide the U.S. government with the
identities of certain customers, prosecutors said.
The federal charge alleges that in 2002, Warner earned more
than $3.1 million through investments held in his UBS account
but did not tell his accountants and failed to report it on his
2002 tax form. He failed to pay $885,300 in taxes owed for 2002,
according to federal officials.
Beanie Babies, small plush toys sold for $5 to $7, have been
popular with collectors. At their peak of popularity in the
1990s, some collectors would pay hundreds of dollars for a rare
character on the resale market, according to press accounts.
Warner's net worth was listed as $2.6 billion in 2013,
according to Forbes.
