(Adds remarks from judge, Warner apologizing, background)
By Mary Wisniewski
CHICAGO Jan 14 The billionaire creator of
Beanie Babies, Ty Warner, will serve two years of probation,
including mentoring high school students, following his guilty
plea on a tax evasion charge, but no jail time, a federal judge
ruled on Tuesday.
Warner, 69, who pleaded guilty in October, told U.S.
District Court Judge Charles Kocoras in Chicago that his crime
was the "biggest mistake" of his life. Warner already had agreed
to pay a civil penalty of nearly $53.6 million.
Ranked as the 209th richest American by Forbes with a listed
net worth of $2.6 billion in 2013, Warner failed to report more
than $24.4 million in income and evaded nearly $5.6 million in
federal taxes from millions hidden in Swiss bank accounts,
according to Chicago prosecutors.
Prosecutors had argued that Warner should serve time in jail
given the extent of the cover-up, and federal guidelines called
for up to five years in prison.
"I am truly sorry," said the slightly-built Warner, who wore
headphones to compensate for hearing loss. He told Kocoras the
letters of support he received "made my feelings of shame and
embarrassment that much more unbearable."
Kocoras cited Warner's many acts of charity before imposing
probation rather than prison. Kocoras said he had reviewed
letters from people helped by the billionaire, including a woman
with a kidney disease Warner had stopped to ask for directions.
After learning of her condition, Warner paid for her treatment.
"Society will be best served by allowing him to continue his
good works," Kocoras said.
Warner was sentenced to at least 500 hours of community
service, which will include mentoring students at Leo High
School, a Catholic boys' school in a poor, mostly
African-American neighborhood in Chicago.
Before sentence was imposed, Assistant U.S. Attorney
Michelle Petersen questioned what kind of message probation
would send to honest taxpayers.
"The consequences cannot be simply to pay what you owe,"
Petersen said.
In seeking probation, defense attorneys said in a court
document that Warner was a college drop-out from an unhappy
family who became a "self-made American success story" and
others in similar tax circumstances had not gone to prison.
Beanie Babies, small plush toys sold for $5 to $7, have been
popular with collectors. At their peak of popularity in the
1990s, some collectors paid hundreds of dollars for a rare
character on the resale market, according to press accounts.
Warner was charged as part of an ongoing investigation of
U.S. taxpayer clients of Union Bank of Switzerland and other
overseas banks that hid foreign accounts from the IRS, according
to prosecutors. UBS agreed in 2009 as part of a deferred
prosecution program to provide the U.S. government with the
identities of certain customers, prosecutors said.
The federal charge to which Warner pled guilty alleged that,
in 2002, Warner earned more than $3.1 million through
investments held in his UBS account, but did not tell his
accountants and failed to report it on his tax form.
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Ken Wills and Gunna
Dickson)